Amtrak’s Texas Eagle sees ridership increase after pandemic decrease

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As the country continues to recover from the pandemic period that stalled almost every business, East Texans are traveling again, and many are returning to the rails.

Coming through Longview twice a day, Amtrak’s ‘Texas Eagle’ continues to be a reliable alternative of travel for many.

“No speed traps to worry about, gasoline or vehicle breaking down or anything like that,” said one rider.

With connecting rails all over the country, train travel is often cheaper than flying, in part because you can generally take more with you before paying extra baggage fees.

“It’s not expensive and it is comfortable, more comfortable than a bus,” said a frequent Amtrak rider.

The pandemic caused rider-ship to drop consistently over 2 years, but in 2022, Amtrak saw it’s rider-ship jump to 22.9 million, an 88% increase.

Winter storms and other elements scrubbed thousands of flights in the united states, and delayed thousands more.

Amtrak officials say they’re seeing many to turn to the trains.

Amtrak’s ‘Texas Eagle’, makes daily runs from Chicago to San Antonio, stopping in East Texas both ways.

