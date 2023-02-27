Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit has revealed more information about a Tyler ISD teacher who was arrested last week and charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.

On Monday, Feb. 20, Tyler ISD Police Chief Danny Brown was advised of allegations that Three Lakes Middle School’s in-school suspension teacher, Andre Jefferson, 30, had been engaging in sexual intercourse with a student. Brown then met with Jefferson, who claimed he had never seen the student outside of school, nor had he spoken to her on the phone or via text messages. Brown said the phone number Jefferson provided him with turned out to be a false number. Jefferson was suspended from his duties at the school that same day.

According to the Child Advocacy Center’s (CAC) interview, the alleged victim said she had been seeing Jefferson at an apartment complex since the beginning of January. The girl said, prior to the winter break, given Jefferson a note in the ISS room expressing feelings for him. She said Jefferson would then contact her and said he felt the same way about her and that he viewed her differently than the other kids at school. The affidavit states Jefferson pulled her out of class to tell her these things. It also states Jefferson picked the girl up at her residence 10-11 times and that the two engaged in sexual intercourse in all but three of those instances.

Additionally, the girl stated she had been a victim of sexual assault in the past and knew that this would be wrong, but did not consider her relationship with Jefferson to be rape because she had feelings for him. The affidavit states that the girl would lie to her mother about what she was doing when she was caught sneaking back into the house after being with Jefferson.

The girl told the CAC interviewer that Jefferson’s phone number was saved in her phone as “The key to my heart” and that on Jefferson’s phone she is saved as “pigtails.” The affidavit states that Jefferson sent her a text message instructing her to delete all messages between them but she refused because she has “nothing to hide.” She also told a friend about her sexual relationship with Jefferson. The affidavit states the grandparents of this friend observed these texts and notified the school.

Jefferson has since been arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child and booked into the Smith County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

