8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nearly a ton of marijuana was seized and eight people were arrested in Wood County last week.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, search warrants were executed at multiple sites resulting in the arrest of two Russian nationals and three Bolivian nationals, as well as three East Texans.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 1350 near the Lake Quitman area. Investigators had received information of a large indoor grow operating at a residence in that area. Approximately 1,000 pounds of marijuana was seized, some of which had been partially harvested. Ivan Pozdeev and Natalia Semenova, both Russian nationals, were arrested on-site. Also arrested were Russell Rothe, of Mineola, and Abdil Kulseitov, of Quitman. All were charged with delivery of marijuana greater than 50 pounds, less than or equal to 2,000 pounds, a first-degree felony.

On Saturday, she sheriff’s office executed another search warrant at a residence on County Road 1573 where approximately 600 pounds of marijuana were seized. Oscar Mier, Mirizabel Mier, Carmila Mier, all Bolivian nationals, and property owner Gilbert Maynard, were all arrested on a charged of delivery of marijuana greater than 50 pounds, less than or equal to 2,000 pounds.

“We are still working to see where else this may lead,” said Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole.

From top left, clockwise: Ivan Pozdeev, Natalia Semenova, Russell Rothe, Abdil Kulseitov, Oscar Mier, Camila Mier and Gilbert Maynard. (Wood County Sheriff's Office)

