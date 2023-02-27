Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring

From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.(Cass County Jail, Gregg County Jail, Titus County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas game wardens have arrested three men and may arrest more as part of a three-year investigation into a deer poaching ring alleged to have occurred across four states.

The three arrested so far are Carson Don Bottoms, 21, of Longview, Drake Anthony Cannon, 24, of Mount Pleasant, and Reagan Beavan Farquharson, 18, of Heath.

Capt. Shawn Hervey said the arrests followed a three-year long investigation into deer poaching in East Texas as well as in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Iowa. More arrests could be made, Hervey said.

“I’ve seen a lot of wildlife crime in my 23 years, but they just took it to the extreme,” Hervey said.

Hervey said the crime involved the suspects driving around and shooting deer at night all year. It also involved trespassing. He said it is believed more than 100 deer have been killed illegally over the past three years.

The deer were allegedly taken to Cannon, who would process them, Hervey said.

Hervey said game wardens will be reaching out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department for possible federal charges.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on TX-42 near Overton
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Harrison County
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Iliana Esther Ayala
Henderson woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 children
Kilgore man dead after colliding with tree in single vehicle wreck

Latest News

Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County
Nearly a ton of marijuana was seized and eight people were arrested in Wood County last week.
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County
Gregg County Commissioners Court
Gregg County Commissioners sell land to TxDOT, approve architect for Sabine Paddle Trail
East Texas Kitchen Care: Brown sugar hard as a rock? Here’s a hack and a recipe
East Texas Kitchen Care: Brown sugar hard as a rock? Here’s a hack and a recipe