3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas game wardens have arrested three men and may arrest more as part of a three-year investigation into a deer poaching ring alleged to have occurred across four states.

The three arrested so far are Carson Don Bottoms, 21, of Longview, Drake Anthony Cannon, 24, of Mount Pleasant, and Reagan Beavan Farquharson, 18, of Heath.

Capt. Shawn Hervey said the arrests followed a three-year long investigation into deer poaching in East Texas as well as in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Iowa. More arrests could be made, Hervey said.

“I’ve seen a lot of wildlife crime in my 23 years, but they just took it to the extreme,” Hervey said.

Hervey said the crime involved the suspects driving around and shooting deer at night all year. It also involved trespassing. He said it is believed more than 100 deer have been killed illegally over the past three years.

The deer were allegedly taken to Cannon, who would process them, Hervey said.

Hervey said game wardens will be reaching out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department for possible federal charges.

