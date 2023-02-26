Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Foggy and cloudy this morning, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9/10AM depending on your location. Temperatures as we’re starting the day are in the 50s and 60s, but we’ll warming into the low 70s by around lunchtime and see highs this afternoon in the upper 70s area-wide. Some sunshine will be possible this afternoon and late in the day, but it’s expected to be a mostly cloudy day. This evening the wind will pick back up, and we could see a few showers as a line of thunderstorms moves out of Oklahoma and West/North Texas. This storm system will likely bring severe weather to our friends northwest of East Texas but is expected to weaken by the time it makes it to East Texas overnight. Other than some rumbles of thunder and the wind, there’s not much to worry about with tonight’s rain. The last of these showers will clear out early Monday morning, then mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday afternoon.

We’ll stay dry through Tuesday, but more rain is possible on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning. With Thursday’s rain chance will come the possibility for storms in East Texas. Already, the Storm Prediction Center is outlining East Texas in an area to watch for potential severe storms on Thursday. As we are still a handful of days out, details are limited, but I want to get this on your radar. As we’ve been talking about the last few days/weeks, spring-time is essentially here; along with that comes spring-time storm systems and severe weather. I would suggest you go ahead an review your severe weather safety plan, even if you don’t need it this week - it’ll be good to know what your plan of action is for when it may be needed in the months ahead. I hope you have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

