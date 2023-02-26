Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Harrison County

Person’s identification withheld at this time
Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigating after pedestrian hit and killed by train
Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigating after pedestrian hit and killed by train(Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Colten Sneed
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with Harrison County say the department was notified by Union Pacific after a pedestrian was hit by a train near Timberbrook Road Saturday.

Harrison County deputies and EMS responded and found the individual deceased. The person’s identification is being withheld until the next of kin is notified. The incident is still under investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

