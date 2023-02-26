Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Harrison County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with Harrison County say the department was notified by Union Pacific after a pedestrian was hit by a train near Timberbrook Road Saturday.

Harrison County deputies and EMS responded and found the individual deceased. The person’s identification is being withheld until the next of kin is notified. The incident is still under investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

