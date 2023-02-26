Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Harrison County

Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by Union Pacific that a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by Union Pacific that a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train.

The person is reported to have been walking near the tracks by Timberbrook Road. Deputies and EMS responded and found the victim dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Right now, the identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is still under investigation. We will keep you updated as more information is revealed.

