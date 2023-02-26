1 killed in single-vehicle crash on TX-42 near Overton

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver sustained fatal injuries after a crash on State Highway 42 near County Road 162, according to a post from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

Texas DPS, Overton VFD and Christus EMS responded to the crash at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.