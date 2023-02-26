Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on TX-42 near Overton

(MGN)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver sustained fatal injuries after a crash on State Highway 42 near County Road 162, according to a post from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

Texas DPS, Overton VFD and Christus EMS responded to the crash at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

