Winnsboro ISD to close Thursday, Friday for Lady Raiders state championship game

Winnsboro Lady Raiders
Winnsboro Lady Raiders(Winnsboro ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Winnsboro Lady Raiders are headed to San Antonio to compete for a state championship, and the district schools will be closed so students and staff can travel for the game.

Winnsboro ISD announced in a social media post that it will be closed March 2-3 to allow students and staff to travel to San Antonio to support their basketball team.

