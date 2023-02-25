Winnsboro ISD to close Thursday, Friday for Lady Raiders state championship game

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Winnsboro Lady Raiders are headed to San Antonio to compete for a state championship, and the district schools will be closed so students and staff can travel for the game.

Winnsboro ISD announced in a social media post that it will be closed March 2-3 to allow students and staff to travel to San Antonio to support their basketball team.

