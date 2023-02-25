Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Traditions Restaurant is auctioning off all their supplies Saturday

What happens to kitchen supplies, tables and memorabilia once an East Texas restaurant closes?
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - What happens to kitchen supplies, tables and memorabilia once an East Texas restaurant closes? Well, after Traditions in Tyler closed last month, there is now an auction set for Saturday.

Creator of Foodworx Kat Santos was searching through the appliances today for her community shared kitchen in Tyler.

The goal of Foodworx is “to help empower undeserved, disadvantaged people in starting new businesses and helping them with skills and training,” Santos said.

Santos is opening an additional kitchen. “There’s a need for it after COVID, for commissary services and shared kitchens,” Santos said.

“We have things here that will sell from 25 cents a piece, just like flatware, all the way up to mixers that will bring a couple, two to three thousand dollars,” Travis Mitchell, president of Travis Mitchell Auctions, said. “There will be a lot of people because they’ve been eating here for 23 years.”

The auction is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the former Traditions Restaurant on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Independent School District logo
Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child
Brock was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.
Daingerfield woman dies following wreck in Longview
3 cars involved, with one turned over
3 vehicle crash slows traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler
Jamaal Jones (left) and Seth Wilson were arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Jucys...
2 arrested in connection with shooting outside Jucys in Marshall
Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide

Latest News

The prom dresses are donated year-round by members of the community.
Longview Zonta Club sets up Free Prom Dress Boutique
The Free Prom Dress Boutique is at the Exhibit Center Building at the Longview Fairgrounds.
WebXtra: Longview Zonta Club hard at work setting up Free Prom Dress Boutique
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the Chiefs Super Bowl win during an...
Patrick Mahomes to be guest at East Texas Speakers Forum
Dresses are free to anyone who wants one, and they have 3,000 to choose from.
Longview Prom Boutique has 3,000 dresses available for students in need