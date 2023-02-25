Traditions Restaurant is auctioning off all their supplies Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - What happens to kitchen supplies, tables and memorabilia once an East Texas restaurant closes? Well, after Traditions in Tyler closed last month, there is now an auction set for Saturday.

Creator of Foodworx Kat Santos was searching through the appliances today for her community shared kitchen in Tyler.

The goal of Foodworx is “to help empower undeserved, disadvantaged people in starting new businesses and helping them with skills and training,” Santos said.

Santos is opening an additional kitchen. “There’s a need for it after COVID, for commissary services and shared kitchens,” Santos said.

“We have things here that will sell from 25 cents a piece, just like flatware, all the way up to mixers that will bring a couple, two to three thousand dollars,” Travis Mitchell, president of Travis Mitchell Auctions, said. “There will be a lot of people because they’ve been eating here for 23 years.”

The auction is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the former Traditions Restaurant on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. Doors open at 8 a.m.

