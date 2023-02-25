Traditions Restaurant auction attracts buyers from near and far

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 23 years of business, Traditions Restaurant has decided to close its doors for good. Saturday, a sale was put on by Travis Mitchell Auctions where Texans traveled from as far as Dallas to bid on restaurant items, big and small.

Cathy Mitchell is the auctioneer vice president and general manager of Travis Mitchell Auctions. She travels all over Texas with her husband, who is certified in auctioning.

“In this case, this kind of restaurant still gets buyers who come, and they want a piece of the memory. You know, they eat here every Sunday, that kind of thing, so somebody comes, and they want something from here for that purpose,” said Mitchell.

“It’s a wide variety of people and reasons why they purchase at auctions, to save money and get what they need,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said that many of the buyers are first-time small business owners.

Knives, forks, plates, cups and dishes are sold in lots, while bigger items like stoves and refrigerators are sold individually to the highest bidder.

“‘Ok, who will give 50 dollars or who will give 10 dollars,’ or he tries to start off and gives them plenty of room to bid, beginning for a fair price, and the crowd just takes it from there, and it stops whenever it stops,” Mitchell said.

Joe Vineyard drove from Dallas this morning on the hunt for chairs, flatware and tables. Vineyard has been attending auctions for about 30 years.

“Well, I did not do good today on chairs. I didn’t get any so far, but I did get some flatware, and I did get a table,” said Vineyard.

Vineyard said he was willing to bid 20 dollars a chair, but someone outbid him at 45 dollars a chair.

“It all depends on the crowd. Some weeks, the silverware will go for a dollar-fifty a fork, or last week it went for 50 cents a fork. Today, I paid 60 cents. It just depends on who’s in the crowd and what they are willing to pay,” said Vineyard.

Vineyard said it’s easy to get caught up in the competition.

“It’s a little bit addicting, and you can get caught up in the auction and actually pay more than you want to,” said Vineyard.

The auctioneer said everything is usually sold by 4 p.m.

KLTV's Sariah Bonds reports from the Traditions Restaurant auction

