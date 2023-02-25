Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Mount Pleasant

Kentravion Jajuan Evans
Kentravion Jajuan Evans(Titus County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Police have arrested a suspect accused of murder after responding to a 911 call and finding a man who had been shot multiple times.

On Feb. 25 at about 2:20 a.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the 2300 block of S. Jefferson Avenue in response to a 911 call of someone being shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a post from the police. The victim has been identified as Damien Oneal Jackson, 30, of Mount Pleasant. EMS responded and treated him, but Jackson died a short time later at the Titus Regional Medical Center.

Officers discovered that multiple parties were involved in an altercation inside a restaurant, and they were told to leave. As they exited the business, the victim was allegedly shot by the suspect, the police said. The MPPD identified multiple witnesses who were questioned regarding the incident.

The MPPD Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify a suspect a short time later.

Kentravion Jajuan Evans, 18, was arrested at about 9:20 a.m. and booked into the Titus County Jail on a charge of murder. Bond has not yet been set. At this time, police say no other suspects are outstanding.

The MPPD is continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident. Any additional information or questions regarding this incident should be referred to the MPPD 911 Communications Center at (903) 575-4004 (reference case number 23-4368).

