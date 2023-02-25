Lufkin firefighters receive joint firefighter of the year award

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The call was initially said there was an active shooter with one person down. Instead, it was actually an apartment complex fire that occurred at Great Oaks Apartment complex in Lufkin last year on September 27.

“A lot of times our fires can sound like an explosion or some popping and that might be from just contents in the structure,” said Fire Chief Captain Travis Zienko.

Lufkin Firefighter Chief Jesse Moody says he felt compelled to give two awards for firefighter of the year, instead of one.

Captain Travis Zienko and Lieutenant Levi Cole were able to keep the fire under control until other firefighters arrived. They both ended up being the leading cause of saving eight units out of the 10 within the apartment complex.

“While Captain Zienko was making his rounds and establishing commands of the scene, we pulled several lines and were able to attack the fire and slow its progression down,” said LFD Lieutenant Levi Cole.

Cole says if you can really stop the momentum and progression of the fire in the first five minutes, chances are higher for a favorable outcome.

“Due to Lt. Cole’s quick response, pulling an iron, getting it flowing while I was doing a 360, we got a lot of water on it quick, knocking it down,” said Zienko.

Zienko was tasked with maneuvering a 250 feet long water hose before the rest of their crew arrived.

“Captain Zienko, you can see he is incredibly physically fit, so that obviously kept him alive. So, he did what four men usually do and he put that hose into operation,” said Moody.

“That will get you tired. It is a lot to do in a short period of time; after thirty to forty minutes, you get pretty tired,” said Zeinko.

No one within the apartment complex was harmed from the fire and there was minimal property damage, according to Chief Moody.

“I’ve been working here for thirty years, and I’ve never seen an effort like what they’ve done. It’s by far the best example of firefighting that I have seen in 30 years,” said Moody.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.