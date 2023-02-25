Industrial companies in Longview give tours as part of ‘Big Techs Industry’ event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas tour groups took advantage of the chance to see how technology and production come together Saturday.

The event was called Big Techs Industry Tours, and it took place in Longview. It was an opportunity for people to see AAON’s expanded facilities and technology that helps make Longview work.

AAON produces rooftop units, air handling units and condensing units. Groups got to see the company’s “lazer” cutting technology in action.

The tours are part of industry appreciation month, a collaborative effort of the Longview Economic Development Corporation, the Longview Convention and Visitors’ Bureau and Longview-area industries.

AAON employee James Velde talks about how the tours help people understand how big operations and technology work.

