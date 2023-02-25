Henderson County Fire Marshal investigates 2 mobile home fires in Cherokee Shores

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two structure fires took place in Cherokee Shores Friday night, one after the other. No one was injured, but both mobile homes appear to be complete losses.

At about 10 p.m., Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) volunteers were alerted to a fully involved structure fire and called for extra tankers from Caney City and Log Cabin Fire, soon joined by Gun Barrel City and Eustace Fire, a post from PSFR said.

A PSFR chief arrived to find a single-wide trailer completely engulfed in flames. The fire was also spreading across the ground toward the surrounding trees.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, and there were no injuries or damage to adjacent properties, the post said.

Volunteers had just gotten back to bed, PSFR said, when they were alerted at about 2:30 a.m. for a second fully involved structure fire in Cherokee Shores on Longhorn Road.

On arrival, the firemen found another single-wide mobile home, with a detached outbuilding, completely ablaze. The PSFR post said flames had spread across the ground and to nearby trees.

A second fire engine was brought, and a deck gun was utilized to knock down the fire, as crews began overhauling the scene. No injuries or damage to neighboring properties was reported.

Both fires are under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office. If you have any information about these incidents, PSFR asks that you contact the marshal.

