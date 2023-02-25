Former Wills Point ISD employee accused of indecency with child

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - According to Wills Point ISD, a man who is no longer employed by the district was arrested by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an investigation for indecency with a child.

Kenneth Dale Faling, a former technology technician for the ISD, was booked into Van Zandt County Jail on Feb. 24.

“At this time, Mr. Faling is no longer employed with Wills Point ISD,” Superintendent Richard Cooper announced in a social media post, adding that Faling tendered his resignation the same evening he was arrested.

“This alleged behavior did not occur on a Wills Point ISD campus or property,” the post said.

The Wills Point ISD Police Department and Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate these allegations and take appropriate legal action.

