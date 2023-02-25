Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett discussing new $90 million regional juvenile detention facility

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett is looking into building a new regional juvenile detention facility.

Now all of these plans are very preliminary, no big decisions have been made yet, but the goal would be to build a facility that could satisfy a variety of needs for Midland County, Ector County and surrounding jurisdictions.

Fawcett says he is in the midst of discussions with Midland County Judge Terry Johnson and legislative partners in Austin about building a new $90 million regional juvenile detention facility in between Midland and Ector county.

Fawcett posed the possibility of the joint facility between Midland and Ector County to Judge Johnson who he said was interested. He has also brought it to the attention of surrounding Permian Basin jurisdictions.

“This is a statewide issue, a lot of these facilities were built around the same time their older facilities are outdated and for the new rise in juvenile crime we really need something new and updated for the modern times,” said Fawcett.

In 2020 the county passed a certificate of obligation for $26 million for the building of a new juvenile detention facility.

Since 2020 construction prices have gone up, they took the facility out to bid and got no bids back. Now that Fawcett is in office he wants to do something responsible with those dollars.

“We’re still so early on in this process that we’re working with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department to gather the data to see how many beds we would really need now and for the future because we’re really building a facility for the future,” said Fawcett.

Fawcett says the facility would satisfy a lot of needs for communities including short staffing and having enough beds for the rise in inmates.

“We have seen a rise and in more violent crimes I believe out of all the juveniles that are in our facility currently in Ector County I believe all of them were aggravated accounts so most of them were using some type of weaponry,” said Fawcett.

They would look at combining Midland County, Ector County, state funds and they are possibly looking at a private partnership that could include the Permian Strategic Partnership.

Fawcett says they are looking at land between the two communities, perhaps donated land from an oil and gas company.

“This is still early on in the process so this is not a done deal now I’m an eternal optimist so I believe we are going to be able to follow through with this project,” said Fawcett.

The county is currently out to bid with their original $26 million project, Fawcett says that they’ll be able to take that estimate to the state and have a much better cost estimate on the potential $90 million project.

