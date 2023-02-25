Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus

What started as a normal ride on a city bus quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. (Source: WCAX)
By Cam Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont mother says a recent ride on a city bus quickly turned into a nightmare.

Jennifer Poirier said a woman tried to kidnap her 2-year-old son while they were riding the bus on Tuesday.

Poirier said she relies on Green Mountain Transit buses to get her son to and from day care in Burlington, but things took a frightening turn that day.

“I’m just replaying it over and over again in my mind. That woman just picking my kid up,” Poirier said.

According to Poirier, they were riding home when a woman tried to grab her son and get off the bus.

“She sat up, scooped him up, and didn’t even run. She just tried to walk off with my kid,” Poirier said.

Police said they were called to the scene after bystanders were able to take the child away from the woman and keep her on the bus.

“She [the woman] exhibited signs that were indicative of some mental health challenges around a belief that the child was hers and a sense that she didn’t do anything wrong,” said acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad.

Police identified the woman as 26-year-old Moyium Willomon. Murad said police are in the process of charging her with kidnapping.

“Now I’m terrified to ride the bus. I have to but I’m hoping that the woman gets the help she needs and that she’s not able to try to kidnap someone else’s kid,” Poirier said.

Murad credited the bus driver for acting quickly and for calling 911.

Poirier said public transportation in the city has changed, citing physical fights and drug use on the buses, but grateful for the bystanders who intervened.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brock was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.
Daingerfield woman dies following wreck in Longview
Tyler Independent School District logo
Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child
Lynching Memorial
‘We Remember Tyler’ advocates for lynching memorial on downtown square
Four Day Work Weeks
Will a 4-day work week become the normal schedule in East Texas?
Feral hogs
Professional trapper discusses East Texas’ feral hog problem

Latest News

Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in Minnesota
Kenneth Dale Faling
Former Wills Point ISD employee accused of indecency with child
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on