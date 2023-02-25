Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Baylor University Board of Regents approves 6% tuition hike for 2023-24 academic year

File Photo: Baylor University
File Photo: Baylor University((Baylor University photo/file))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Board of Regents during its most recent meeting approved a 6% tuition increase for the 2023-24 academic year, bringing the cost of attending the private college to $54,844, the university announced.

Despite the increase, the university said, “Baylor’s tuition rates continue to lag significantly behind private peer institutions, are the second lowest among the Power 5 private institutions (behind BYU) and are well below private competitors, including those in the state of Texas.”

The university said that “even with the increase for those who pay full tuition, Baylor will continue to have the lowest tuition among its national peer private institutions, ensuring it remains an affordable, high-quality academic option.”

The Baylor Benefit program will reportedly “meet the needs of the most financially disadvantaged, students,” the university said, covering tuition for those with an adjusted gross income below $50,000, “and with a demonstrated need.”

The University hopes to expand the Baylor Benefit to additional income groups in the years ahead, a news release states.

In addition to the Baylor Benefit program, more than 90% of students receive financial aid, and 86% receive merit scholarships, which significantly reduces the actual amount of tuition students pay, the university said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brock was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.
Daingerfield woman dies following wreck in Longview
Tyler Independent School District logo
Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child
Lynching Memorial
‘We Remember Tyler’ advocates for lynching memorial on downtown square
Four Day Work Weeks
Will a 4-day work week become the normal schedule in East Texas?
Feral hogs
Professional trapper discusses East Texas’ feral hog problem

Latest News

Kenneth Dale Faling
Former Wills Point ISD employee accused of indecency with child
Traditions Auction Preview
Traditions Restaurant is auctioning off all their supplies Saturday
Wood County Feral Hogs
Professional trapper discusses East Texas’ feral hog problem
Rural water Summit At SFA
Summit seeks to address issues faced by rural water systems in East Texas
Illegal Voting Bill
Mineola state senator files bill to make illegal voting a felony, change language related to intent