WebXtra: Tech tour shows off Longview industries

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Shawn Hara about Big Techs, a public tour of ten Longview industries and Little Techs, a hands on event that features some of the industries setting up in downtown Longview.

Free tickets for the Big Techs tours are no longer available but the downtown event geared towards children is open to the public on Saturday.

