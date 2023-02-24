WebXtra: Professional trapper discusses East Texas’ feral hog problem

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Feral hogs are rarely seen in East Texas, but we often see the aftermath of the damage they do.

Landowners in Wood and Upshur counties are still plagued by the pesky nomads. Biologists estimate there are 2.5 million feral hogs in Texas doing more than $400 million a year in damage. A single herd can overturn a whole hayfield overnight. In spite of government efforts, the population seems to continue growing.

Professional trapper Byron South travels all over Texas trying to help thin the population and talks about how widespread it is.

