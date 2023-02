LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Zonta Club of Longview President Tammy Gibbons about setting up the Free Prom Dress Boutique at the Exhibit Center Building at the Longview Fairgrounds. The dresses are available to anyone who needs one Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

