Waco police unit arrests 12 during undercover operation targeting solicitation of prostitution

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Street Crimes Unit arrested 12 individuals during an undercover operation targeting the solicitation of prostitution.

The operation was conducted from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22 and the undercover officers posted advertisements on various sites known for engaging and solicitating prostitution, police said.

In addition to the 12 arrests, officers seized $4019 in U.S. currency allegedly brought to the location by the suspects to pay for sexual services.

Officers seized 12 cellular devices for evidence and impounded eleven vehicles and one Motorcycle.

One of the suspects arrested was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police said nearly 18 grams of cocaine was recovered during the operation.

Officers also recovered three firearms.

The following 12 individuals were arrested:

  • 26-year-old Vincente Mendez Vasquez
  • 19-year-old Keven Gonzalez
  • 40-year-old Martin Dube
  • 33-year-old Jermaine Anderson
  • 34-year-old Aaron Bangle
  • 40-year-old Markese Spain
  • 41-year-old Bobby Morris
  • 53-year-old James Tripi
  • 31-year-old Isabel Espino-Olvera
  • 54-year-old Michael Allsup
  • 52-year-old Richard Klingman
  • 33-year-old Amsori Munif

