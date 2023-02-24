Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awards $9.5 million for new Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock

Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi
Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi(SOURCE: Veterans Land Board, Corpus Christi)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded today a grant of $9.5 million for a new Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock.

The grant will be used to create the cemetery including pre-placed crypts, columbarium niches, in ground cremated remain plots, irrigation, grading, drainage, landscaping, roads, administration buildings, maintenance yard, committal shelter and supporting infrastructure.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham says the grant will service over 21,540 Texas veterans in the Lubbock community.

The future Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock will be the first one constructed in 12 years. The last Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi was opened in 2011.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brock was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.
Daingerfield woman dies following wreck in Longview
Tyler Independent School District logo
Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child
Lynching Memorial
‘We Remember Tyler’ advocates for lynching memorial on downtown square
Four Day Work Weeks
Will a 4-day work week become the normal schedule in East Texas?
Feral hogs
Professional trapper discusses East Texas’ feral hog problem

Latest News

Kenneth Dale Faling
Former Wills Point ISD employee accused of indecency with child
Wood County Feral Hogs
Professional trapper discusses East Texas’ feral hog problem
Traditions Auction Preview
Traditions Restaurant is auctioning off all their supplies Saturday
Rural water Summit At SFA
Summit seeks to address issues faced by rural water systems in East Texas
Illegal Voting Bill
Mineola state senator files bill to make illegal voting a felony, change language related to intent