Two students arrested in connection with threat at Sherman High School

Two were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status...
Two were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status on Wednesday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two students were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Sherman ISD, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a female called the SISD central office, claiming that her son was on his way to SHS and intended to harm the campus.

The district said their police department, staff, administrators, Sherman Police, Grayson County deputies, and DPS troopers immediately responded to the threat. All doors remained locked while the campus was guarded and searched.

“Well I would just say, you know, talk to your kids at home,” Sherman ISD Police Chief Heath Wester said. “Be engaged with them, make them understand the consequences of their actions. Because, when you make calls like this, we are going to have to get involved.”

The Sherman ISD Police Department has investigated the matter, resulting in the arrest of two female Sherman High School students, one of whom, police said, made the phone call. Chief Wester said the students were captured on video surveillance making the phone call.

“School safety is so serious right now,” Wester said. “This is just a threat you can not make, whether you think it’s a joke or not, it’s not a joke, because we take it serious.”

Both students face charges of making a terroristic threat and face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

