Teacher Vacancy Task Force recommends increasing salaries, expanding programs

AUSTIN, Texas - The release of the final report by the Teacher Vacancy Task Force revealed several recommendations including increasing teacher salaries and expanding programs such as apprenticeships and residencies.

The report, released Friday, focused on three primary areas of policy recommendations to address school district staffing challenges in Texas. In March 2022, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath was commissioned by Gov. Greg Abbott to immediately create a task force to help school districts address ongoing staffing retention and recruitment challenges.

“Teachers are the single most important in-school factor in the educational outcomes of students, and we must ensure they feel valued, supported, and able to remain in the classroom, if they so choose,” said Commissioner Morath. “The work of the task force has further illuminated critical issues facing Texas public schools and has provided concrete steps to move forward. I am grateful for their thoughtful and insightful approach to developing practical policy recommendations that help address these challenges.”

Within three main policy categories—compensation, working conditions, and training and support—prioritized recommendations include:

Funding an increase to overall teacher salaries through an increase to the basic allotment, an increase in the minimum salary schedule, and expansion of strategic compensation systems, such as the Teacher Incentive Allotment

Expanding high-quality Grow-Your-Own pathways; teacher apprenticeships; and full-year, paid teacher residencies

Funding for and increasing the scale of the Mentor Program Allotment (MPA)

Funding, professional learning, and support for teachers to access and utilize High Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM)

Conducting teacher time studies and providing technical assistance for districts to develop strategic staffing and scheduling models that respect teacher time

The 46-member Teacher Vacancy Task Force is comprised of teachers and school leaders representing all 20 Education Service Center regions and school systems of various sizes and demographic makeups.

Texas American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Zeph Capo commented on the final report.

“We thank the task force for its work, and we especially want to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of the 23 classroom teachers serving on the task force,” he said. “By and large, the solutions laid out in this report are practical, thoughtful, and urgently needed. This is what happens when you bring teachers to the decision-making table and give them a voice in their profession. That’s why we advocated so hard for their inclusion on this task force when they were initially left out.”

Capo said this report echoes what the Texas AFT has heard and reported from educators across Texas over the past year — including the disrespect they feel in their jobs every day. A recent AFT poll showed 75% of members did not feel respected by state leadership.

“As critical as an across-the-board pay raise is,” Capo said, “true respect is more than our paychecks. It is respect for educator schedules and home life. It is respect for their classrooms (and the size of those classrooms). It is respect for their future as retired educators.”

He continued by discussing the implementation of the planned raises.

“While the report is overall positive, I want to register concern on one topic: tying any teacher’s raise to student test scores,” Capo said. “So many factors, beyond any individual teacher, go into how students fare on standardized tests like STAAR. It is patently unfair — and a misuse of the results — to use them to punish or reward. We know the devil will be in the details, so we’ll be looking at how any strategic compensation plan comes together. What’s clear: the Legislature has a mandate and a duty to act by increasing the basic allotment, raising teacher and school staff pay across the board, and making serious quality-of-life improvements to the day-to-day operation our schools.”

The Texas AFT represents 66,000 teachers, paraprofessionals, support personnel and higher-education employees across the state.

