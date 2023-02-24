SFA Lady Jacks Defeat Sam Houston in Piney Woods Battle

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday night would see a long running East Texas rivalry go head to head as the SFA lady Lumberjacks welcomed the Sam Houston Lady Bearcats.

SFA wasting no time heating it up behind the three point line. Tyler McCliment-Call would hit the first one followed by Angel Scott who drops it from heaven to go to an early six to nothing lead, but Sam Houston would heat up their offense as well taking the lead 22 to 16 after the first quarter.

The lady Jacks would come back to take the lead.

And in the second half of the SFA offense would really come alive getting the celebration started. Lady Jacks win the battle 71 to 56.

