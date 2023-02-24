Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pesto-asparagus spaghetti by Mama Steph

This week we have a delicious pasta dinner idea that can be ready in about 20 minutes!
(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With just a few easy to find ingredients, you can have a delicious pasta dinner on the table in about twenty minutes. It’s so delicious that you’ll want to make it on repeat!

Pesto-asparagus spaghetti

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound chicken breast tenderloins

10 ounce package cherry or grape tomatoes

1 bundle of thin asparagus spears

2 teaspoons minced garlic

8 ounces chicken broth

4 ounces basil pesto

8 ounces dry spaghetti, cooked and drained

shaved parmesan, for topping

Method:

Cook the pasta according to package directions.

While it’s cooking, chop the chicken tenderloins into bite sized pieces. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Heat a deep-sided large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil to the slillet.

When oil is hot, add the chicken, and brown on both sides for about five minutes. Remove to a bowl and set aside.

Next, add the tomatoes and asparagus to the pan. (Chop off the bottom two to three inches of the bottom, thickest part of the asparagus spears. Toss or save for making broth or compost. Chop the remaining stem and tip into bite-sized pieces, and add to the pan.)

After stir-frying the vegetables for about five minutes, add the broth to the pan, then the pesto. Stir to combine. Stir in the chicken, When all is combined well and simmering, add the cooked pasta to the pan and toss with the sauce until it’s well distributed.

Place in serving bowls and top with shaved parmesan. Enjoy!

