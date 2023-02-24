Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

M/Cldy - Cldy overnight. Few Sprinkles. Sctrd Showers on Fri. Cooler.
Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies overnight, few showers. Few more on Fri AM and PM. Cooler temps on Fri.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies overnight tonight. Scattered showers and maybe an isolated thundershower on Friday. Just a few scattered showers are forecast for our Saturday. Temperatures across East Texas through Saturday will be a bit cooler over the far northern sections of East Texas and much warmer over Deep East Texas as a stationary front becomes a warm front on Saturday and moves northward. As a cold front moves through very, very early on Monday morning, we should see an increase in showers/thundershowers late on Sunday/into Monday (Pre-Dawn) hours. Mostly Sunny during the day on Monday and again on Tuesday. Partly Cloudy on Wednesday with a very slight chance for showers, then a better chances for scattered showers on Thursday as we await another cold front on Friday of next week. Have a Wonderful Thursday Night.

Latest News

