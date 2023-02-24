Nac Safe Place mission to raise suicide prevention awareness

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Founder of Nac Safe Place, Alana Culpepper of Nacogdoches has worked in mental health for eight years.

“I saw a need for this to come together at the increasing amount of suicides that we had in such a rural area in such a short amount of time.”

Culpepper believes people in rural places are emotionally exhausted and may feel there is no one they can reach out to.

The committee’s first event is planned for the fall. ‘It’s OK to not be OK’ suicide awareness walk is on Sept. 23 in downtown Nacogdoches. Culpepper said it’s a way to bring awareness and remember the lives lost.

Culpepper said many members come from all different work backgrounds in the community. “A plethora of different people coming together that see the need and see that this is an increasing issue,” said Culpepper.

Justice of the Peace of PCT 3, LeAnn Goerner said suicide has affected both her personal and work life.

“It’s important because I don’t think that people know where to go, they don’t know who to call. They feel lost. They feel alone. And a lot of times they just don’t know what.

Goerner said in the last year, Nacogdoches County has had 18 suicides.

Culpepper said Nac Safe Place mission right now is spreading awareness online by listing different established resources people can use. They hope to help break the stigma on mental illness.

“We want to be that resource to say let us help you. You’re worth it, you are enough. Let us help you,” said Culpepper.

A reminder- if you or someone you love is in crisis, the national suicide prevention lifeline can be reached by dialing 9-8-8.

To find out more about Nac Safe Place, click here

