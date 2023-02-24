Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan

A mystery sphere was found on a beach in Japan this week. (Source: TV ASAHI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious metal sphere spotted on a beach in Japan prompted a response by the bomb squad earlier this week.

Officials in Hamamatsu City in Japan said police were called to the Enshuhama Beach area regarding a large unknown object seen in the sand.

Aerial views on Tuesday showed what appeared to be a massive metal sphere on the beach.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that after careful examination the object was deemed not a threat. However, no further information was shared as to what the sphere was or where it came from.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Independent School District logo
Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child
The woman lost control of her vehicle, police say.
Daingerfield woman dies following wreck in Longview
3 cars involved, with one turned over
3 vehicle crash slows traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler
Jamaal Jones (left) and Seth Wilson were arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Jucys...
2 arrested in connection with shooting outside Jucys in Marshall
Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide

Latest News

Black History Month Graphic
Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup
Femi Redwood
Edith Lee Paine
The prom dresses are donated year-round by members of the community.
Longview Zonta Club sets up Free Prom Dress Boutique