By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with a wide range of temperatures from north to south.  Cloudy skies and a few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible through midday today.  Most of East Texas will stay in the 50s all day, but a few places in Deep East Texas will be in the upper 60s this afternoon, especially if there are breaks in the cloud cover.  Expect cloudy skies for most of East Texas all day and overnight.  Temperatures start  in the 40s Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s for Saturday afternoon.  There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower on Saturday and most of the day Sunday.  However, chances for rain increase Sunday night with a line of thunderstorms that will move through and end early Monday morning.

