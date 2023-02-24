Longview police seek public’s help in search for missing woman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information about a missing woman.

Vanitra Odom was last heard from on Thursday by family members. Odom is described as a 46-year-old female who stands five feet three inches tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

Police say she is possibly driving a silver Honda Accord displaying Texas license plate number NKT6466. The family believes she might be in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Anyone with information on Odom’s whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

