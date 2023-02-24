Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Leon County brothers, clergy accused of sexual assault of multiple children

Both Clark and Matthew Travis are in jail on bonds totaling over two million dollars.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Two Leon County brothers with pastoral leadership positions at churches in Centerville and Buffalo were arrested following grand jury indictments Wednesday.

Clark A. Travis was arrested in Buffalo by Leon County Sheriff’s deputies without incident Tuesday night.

Matthew T. Travis Jr. surrendered himself to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office jail late Wednesday night.

The duo is accused of sexually assaulting at least five children, according to authorities.

After a nearly year-long investigation into the allegations, investigators say they found enough probable cause to indict the brothers.

Clark was booked and charged with five counts of Sexual Assault of a Child, and one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child-Continuous: Victim under 14. He is currently being held in the Leon County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Matthew was booked and charged with three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and is also being held in the Leon County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately disclose arrest affidavits so details of the alleged assaults are limited, but sources close to the investigation tell KBTX that Matthew and Clark serve as spiritual leaders at Apostolic Life United Pentecostal Church in Buffalo and Centerville Apostolic Church in Centerville. Their exact roles in the church could not be confirmed by authorities.

Sources allege Clark and Matthew used their positions at their churches to abuse and take advantage of teenagers.

They also believe other survivors of sexual assault have not come forward.

KBTX also reached out to the Leon County District Attorney’s Office to request copies of the indictments but was told they could not be released due to the ongoing investigation and to protect the identities of the survivors.

According to experts, the vast majority of sexual assaults are not perpetrated by strangers.

Lindsey LeBlanc, Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center, says roughly 80% of sexual assaults are committed by someone that has gained and abused the trust of their victims and survivors.

For more details on the Sexual Assault Resource Center, call the 24/7 hotline at 979-731-1000, email reachingout@sarcbv.org, or visit SARC on Instagram and Facebook.

If you or someone you love have been the victim of sexual assault, you can call SARC’s 24/7 hotline at 979-731-1000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Independent School District logo
Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child
The woman lost control of her vehicle, police say.
Daingerfield woman dies following wreck in Longview
3 cars involved, with one turned over
3 vehicle crash slows traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler
Jamaal Jones (left) and Seth Wilson were arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Jucys...
2 arrested in connection with shooting outside Jucys in Marshall
Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide

Latest News

City of Longview spokesperson Shawn Hara
WebXtra: Tech tour shows off Longview industries
City of Longview spokesperson Shawn Hara
WebXtra: Tech tour shows off Longview industries
The release of the final report by the Teacher Vacancy Task Force revealed several...
Teacher Vacancy Task Force recommends increasing salaries, expanding programs
Poppy seeds in a hand
Dr. Ed shares insight on why Pentagon encourages troops to avoid eating poppy seeds
Marco Leon
Arrest made in weekend shooting that left 2 injured in Cherokee County