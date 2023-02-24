Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jarvis Christian University president announces retirement

Dr. Lester C. Newman announced his retirement as president of Jarvis Christian University.
Dr. Lester C. Newman announced his retirement as president of Jarvis Christian University.(Jarvis Christian University)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Lester C. Newman, President and CEO of Jarvis Christian University, announced on Thursday that he intends to retire in June.

Newman began his tenure as president in April 2012, and has served 47 years in higher education.

“Some of you have heard rumors. Some of you have probably had bets,” he said, “But there comes a time when a leader knows it is time to step aside.  Jarvis needs a new perspective, new energy and a new leader.”

Jarvis Christian University says Newman’s contract runs through June 30, and a successor is anticipated to be named prior to July 1.

