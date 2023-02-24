Gladewater native living in Ukraine: ‘There’s a day coming when the war will end’

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine (KLTV) - On the eve of the anniversary of the war in Ukraine, we were updated by an East Texas native living in Ukraine whom we’ve followed since the war’s start.

Gladewater native Amanda Gage-Fetisova lives in Kryvyi Rih with her Ukrainian husband, Max. Mission work first took her to the country, where she’s now lived for about 16 years.

Since the war started, Amanda and Max have worked tirelessly to clothe and feed people through their work running a mission and church.

“There’s a day coming when the war will end,’ Fetisova said via Zoom on Thursday.

Fetisova’s faith is just as apparent as it was almost one year ago when the country she now calls home came under attack. We first spoke with the Gladewater native in March of 2022, just three weeks after she fled her home in Ukraine for Poland. She spent the next five months caring for refugees from her church while her husband continued his work in Ukraine. She returned to Ukraine later in the summer.

“It was just unbelievable,” Amanda said. “I mean, that’s obviously the longest we’ve ever been apart, five months.”

Amanda and Max were reunited in the summer of 2022. (Courtesy)

Fast forward to today, Amanda and Max are currently visiting the United States but will soon return to Ukraine.

“Mentally, it’s exhausting,” Fetisova said. “And I can’t say that we’re always just full of strength and energy to keep going. There are definitely moments where we feel, ’okay, I’m done.’”

Since our last interview in October, Fetisova says missiles have reached their city. And while many have been caught by the country’s air defense system, others have not. She said casualties were reported on a strike against an apartment building in their town.

“That was a very sobering moment for us in the city,” she said. “Because up until that point, we had been somewhat protected from that destruction.”

The couple has also endured power, water, and communication outages. Fetisova admits they don’t always feel strong but lean on their faith to keep pushing forward.

“As with everyone else in the country, you’re in a mode where you don’t have a choice to quit,” she said. “You have to just keep adapting, keep surviving, and navigating all the challenges that come up.”

She said they find hope by celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, planning community events.

“It’s important to keep doing that to keep hope alive in your heart,” she said.

Fetisova grew up attending the First Assembly of God in Gladewater, where she dedicated her life to serving God and others. It’s a mission that ultimately took her to Ukraine long before the war started.

To learn more about the couple’s organization and to donate, click here.

