Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Friday’s Weather: Cloudy and cool with a few showers

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting out with a wide range of temperatures from north to south.  Cloudy skies and a few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible through midday today.  Most of East Texas will stay in the 50s all day, but a few places in Deep East Texas will be in the 60s this afternoon.  Expect cloudy skies all day and overnight.  Temperatures start  in the 40s Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s for Saturday afternoon.  There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower on Saturday and most of the day Sunday.  However, chances for rain increase Sunday night with a line of thunderstorms that will move through and end early Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Independent School District logo
Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child
3 cars involved, with one turned over
3 vehicle crash slows traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler
Jamaal Jones (left) and Seth Wilson were arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Jucys...
2 arrested in connection with shooting outside Jucys in Marshall
Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide
The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Coffee City

Latest News

Dresses are free to anyone who wants one, and they have 3,000 to choose from.
Longview Prom Boutique has 3,000 dresses available for students in need
Poppy seeds in a hand
Dr. Ed shares insight on why Pentagon encourages troops to avoid eating poppy seeds
The woman lost control of her vehicle, police say.
Daingerfield woman dies following wreck in Longview
Nac Safe Place committee meeting
Nac Safe Place mission to raise suicide prevention awareness