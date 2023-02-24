Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Fair mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. A few showers Saturday and Sunday. Showers and storms late Sunday into early Monday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Thanks to a stalled cold front, temperatures today ranged wildly from the 50s along the I-30 Corridor to the 80s in Deep East Texas. Skies will remain mostly cloudy today and tonight, with a few spotty showers and areas of drizzle possible. Tomorrow morning will be a bit on the cool side, with morning temps ranging in the 40s and 50s along with the chance for some patchy fog. Some partial clearing to the skies will be possible tomorrow, leading to the chance for a decent amount of sunshine at times. South winds return for all on Sunday, leading to a significant warm up for the northern half of East Texas in the afternoon. A few showers will be possible throughout the day on Sunday, with rain and storm chances ramping up Sunday night as a quick moving cold front races through East Texas. Severe threats are limited for East Texas as of right now, but it would be a good idea to keep a close eye on the forecast over the next couple of days. Once the rain ends early Monday morning, skies will clear out quickly and we’ll enjoy a quite but warmer than average end to February. Wednesday marks March 1st and we’ll sit in the upper 70s for highs in the afternoon with a slight chance at some scattered rain. Showers and a few thunderstorms become possible once again on Thursday as yet another cold front moves through the area.

