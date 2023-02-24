Daingerfield woman dies following wreck in Longview on Wednesday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Longview police and fire responded to a two-vehicle wreck at McCann and Judson roads in north Longview. One of the vehicles caught fire and was fully involved when first responders arrived on scene.

Longview Police Department crash investigators determined a Ford Mustang driven by Monica Brock, 43, of Daingerfield, was traveling northbound on Judson Road. Brock lost control of the vehicle and began to spin into the path of southbound traffic where it collided with a Ford SUV.

Brock was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

