Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Daingerfield woman dies following wreck in Longview on Wednesday

The woman lost control of her vehicle, police say.
The woman lost control of her vehicle, police say.(KLTV/jamey Boyum)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Longview police and fire responded to a two-vehicle wreck at McCann and Judson roads in north Longview. One of the vehicles caught fire and was fully involved when first responders arrived on scene.

Longview Police Department crash investigators determined a Ford Mustang driven by Monica Brock, 43, of Daingerfield, was traveling northbound on Judson Road. Brock lost control of the vehicle and began to spin into the path of southbound traffic where it collided with a Ford SUV. 

Brock was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries. 

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Coffee City
1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale
Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
Highway closed after 3 vehicle crash in Grand Saline, multiple injured
Tyler Independent School District logo
Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child

Latest News

Nac Safe Place committee meeting
Nac Safe Place mission to raise suicide prevention awareness
Lynching Memorial
'We Remember Tyler' advocates for lynching memorial in front of new courthouse
Cancer Relief Charity
Longview woman creates outreach organization to assist cancer patients
Trane Student Tour
Trane Technologies reaches out to students in effort to recruit, retain future employees