Cross Roads ISD student arrested in connection with violent threat

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cross Roads High School student has been arrested after allegedly writing a threat on a bathroom stall at the school.

According to information posted on a Cross Roads ISD social media page, authorities were made aware of the threat on Tuesday and the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation. On Friday, Carter Echo, 18, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat, a third-degree felony that could result in a sentence of 10 years in prison.

Echo is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting arraignment.

