Astronaut proposes new names for a star and planet in the Chickasaw language

Astronaut John Herrington proposes new names for star and planet in the Chickasaw language.
Astronaut John Herrington proposes new names for star and planet in the Chickasaw language.(Chickasaw Nation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Okla. (KXII) - A star and a planet outside of our solar system may soon have names from the Chickasaw native language.

The Chickasaw Nation Language Preservation and Astronaut John Herrington partnered with the Kansas-based Cosmosphere International SciEd Center and Space Museum to propose new names for a star and planet in the Chickasaw language.

The star and planet are apart of the International Astronomical Union’s “NameExoWorlds” competition.

Herrington revealed the proposed names in a presentation; “Nani’ Wakaa’ Ifochik” for the star, meaning “flying fish star” and “Nani’ Wakaa’” for the planet, which means “flying fish.” Both nams reference his group’s nickname, “the sardines” as the constellation looks like a fish flying through space.

If chosen in the competition, they will become the officials names for the star and planet. Results will be announced in March.

