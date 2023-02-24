Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school

Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a...
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalized. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable.

A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.

A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.

Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Coffee City
1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale
Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
Highway closed after 3 vehicle crash in Grand Saline, multiple injured
Tyler Independent School District logo
Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child

Latest News

Lynching Memorial
'We Remember Tyler' advocates for lynching memorial in front of new courthouse
Cancer Relief Charity
Longview woman creates outreach organization to assist cancer patients
Trane Student Tour
Trane Technologies reaches out to students in effort to recruit, retain future employees
Four Day Work Weeks
Will a 4-day work week become the normal schedule in East Texas?
Gladewater Native in Ukraine
Gladewater native living in Ukraine: ‘There’s a day coming when the war will end’