WebXtra: Longview woman creates outreach organization to assist cancer patients

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is on a mission to help others who are battling cancer, with herself being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

She has founded a outreach organization to help families with the expense and difficulties of the long road through treatment and recovery. Marisa Ward, 46, is an evangelist in Longview, but her journey has taken her somewhere she didn’t expect: A 2021 visit to a doctor.

It’s through her travels to treatment that she experienced the hardships that other cancer patients had to go through as well. She founded Crowned with Goodness Outreach Foundation, which assists cancer patients with finances, lodging, transportation to treatments, even special events for families.

Ward talks about how she saw other cancer patients struggling and decided to help.

