WATCH: East Texas News White House Correspondent Josh Rultenberg discusses Supreme Court Twitter case, Biden’s new immigration policy

WATCH: White House Correspondent Josh Rultenberg discusses Supreme Court Twitter case
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Josh Rultenberg, East Texas News White House Correspondent, talks the latest information on several topics in today’s news, including:

  • President Biden meeting with NATO allies on the last day of his Europe trip.
  • The Supreme Court hearing a case involving Twitter and its potential connection to a 2017 terrorist attack.
  • The Biden administration rolling out a new immigration policy.
  • Former President Donald Trump visiting the site of a toxic train derailment in Ohio.
  • New debt ceiling analysis coming out of Washington about when the U.S. could default on its debt.

