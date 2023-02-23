Thursday’s Weather: Mix of clouds and sun today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a mild start with cloudy skies and some patchy fog this morning. The cold front arrives late morning and temperatures could dip briefly as winds turn from the north. Winds will be breezy at times through the early afternoon and temperatures will still reach the lower to mid 70s today. Temperatures fall into the 50s tonight with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible tomorrow, especially during the morning hours. Temperatures will be cool on Friday, but warm quickly into the weekend. More clouds than sun is expected this weekend with a shower or two possible. Chances for rain increase and become more likely Sunday night into early Monday morning with clearing skies by Monday afternoon.

