Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve got another cold front steadily pushing through the area today, which means temperatures will vary wildly from north to south this afternoon. We’ll see a decent amount of sunshine this afternoon across the northern half of East Texas, but cloud cover will eventually build back in overhead, and we’ll have the chance for a few light showers tonight. Expect another day of split temps tomorrow, with northern zones ranging in the 50s, central zones in the 60s, and Deep East Texas likely still warming into the lower 70s. Some showers and a stray thundershower will be possible throughout the day tomorrow, so it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella close by. We’ll begin to warm back up by Saturday, with highs for most in the 70s with only a few light showers possible. Upper 70s and lower 80s will be likely on Sunday with mostly dry skies at first, but an approaching cold front will aid in the development of showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday. This front will quickly push through East Texas, so expect dry skies by late Monday morning, with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Don’t expect a significant cool down with this last front either, as we’ll likely remain in the 70s each afternoon for the first half of next week!

