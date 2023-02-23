Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Police: Jacksonville officer injured during altercation with fleeing suspect

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville police officer was injured during a fight with a suspect who was fleeing on foot this afternoon.

According to Jacksonville police, on Wednesday at around 2 p.m., a Jacksonville police officer conducted a pedestrian stop in the 600 block of South Jackson Street. During a brief interaction, the suspect fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit and a physical altercation, the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Cadarius Rashad Mitchell, 31, from Jacksonville.

During the incident the officer sustained minor injuries. The officer was taken to UT Health, Jacksonville where he was treated and released.

Mitchell was charged with evading arrest and / or detention (a state jail felony), resisting arrest (class A misdemeanor) and obstruction or retaliation (3rd degree felony). He was booked into the Cherokee County jail without further incident.

The name of the officer will not be released.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Kilburn
Van Zandt County sheriff: Man stored mother’s body for weeks after death
1 dead in fatal crash on CR 431 in Lindale
Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said nine pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden inside of...
Fentanyl found inside hollowed-out battery, Smith County sheriff says
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade

Latest News

The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Coffee City
As former president Jimmy Carter spends his last days at home in hospice care, the impact he...
Former president leaves a legacy of over 35 years of volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity
It was a quick storm with winds of about 50 mph
Gusty winds in Mineola storm Wednesday morning knock down fences, drop limbs onto roofs
It was a quick storm with winds of about 50 mph
PHOTOS: Mineola storm knocks down fences, drops limbs on roofs