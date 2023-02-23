Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Patrick Mahomes to be guest at East Texas Speakers Forum

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the Chiefs Super Bowl win during an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about the Chiefs Super Bowl win during an NFL Super Bowl football news conference in Phoenix, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two-time Super Bowl champion and former Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes will be the featured guest of the East Texas Speakers Forum.

An Evening with Patrick Mahomes will be held Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at the University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center. Tickets for the speaking engagement will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday through the Cowan Center Box Office.

Tickets are priced at $45, $75, $85 and $125 and can be purchased online at CowanCenter.org, by calling 903-566-7266 or at the Box Office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a second Super Bowl victory and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. It was his third Super Bowl appearance as quarterback with the Chiefs. The son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes, he initially played college football and baseball at Texas Tech University. Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 and has led the team to five consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and was this season’s NFL MVP.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

