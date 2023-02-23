Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Man charged with murder after mother was gunned down in front of her children in Waco

Oscar Thomas Lopez, 28, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the brutal murder of...
Oscar Thomas Lopez, 28, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the brutal murder of mother in front of her children on May 1, 2022.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Oscar Thomas Lopez, 28, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the brutal murder of a mother in front of her children on May 1, 2022.

Online jail records show Lopez is being held without bond.

Waco police said 29-year-old Lydia Mendoza was asked by her cousin to accompany her to meet an acquaintance of her ex-husband to pick up a large sum of money.

When the women arrived at the meeting point near the 3400 Block of Morrow Avenue, a vehicle drove up and parked next to Mendoza’s vehicle.

Police said Lopez then approached Mendoza’s car, opened the door, and began firing rounds into the front seat, while the woman’s two young children sat in the back seat and saw the brutal murder of their mother.

The cousin suffered serious injuries, but survived the shooting, police said.

Detectives are looking to make additional arrests in the case.

If you have any information, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

You can also file an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Independent School District logo
Former Tyler ISD employee arrested for sexual assault of child
The woman lost control of her vehicle, police say.
Daingerfield woman dies following wreck in Longview
3 cars involved, with one turned over
3 vehicle crash slows traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler
Jamaal Jones (left) and Seth Wilson were arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Jucys...
2 arrested in connection with shooting outside Jucys in Marshall
Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide

Latest News

The release of the final report by the Teacher Vacancy Task Force revealed several...
Teacher Vacancy Task Force recommends increasing salaries, expanding programs
Poppy seeds in a hand
Dr. Ed shares insight on why Pentagon encourages troops to avoid eating poppy seeds
Marco Leon
Arrest made in weekend shooting that left 2 injured in Cherokee County
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-24-23
Friday’s Weather: Cloudy and cool with a few showers
Dresses are free to anyone who wants one, and they have 3,000 to choose from.
Longview Prom Boutique has 3,000 dresses available for students in need