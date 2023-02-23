Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Law enforcement searching Andrews High School after bomb, gun violence threat

(KOSA)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - The Andrews Police Department received a bomb threat and multiple threats of gun violence directed and Andrews High School late Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Andrews Police Department, Andrews Sheriff’s Office, Gaines County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the school around 11 a.m. Andrews High School was evacuated immediately and students were staged at Mustang Bowl Stadium for release.

Midland and Odessa Police Department Bomb Squads responded and are currently searching the school. Additional officers and troopers have been places at all Andrews schools as a precaution.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information on the incident to contact the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

An investigation is underway.

